Reds vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 2
Wednesday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (54-53) and the Cincinnati Reds (59-50) facing off at Wrigley Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on August 2.
The Cubs will look to Drew Smyly (8-7) against the Reds and Brandon Williamson (3-2).
Reds vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Reds vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The previous 10 Reds matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Reds have been underdogs in 78 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (48.7%) in those contests.
- Cincinnati has a mark of 18-20 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Cincinnati scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (535 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Reds have pitched to a 4.77 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 28
|@ Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Brandon Williamson vs Bobby Miller
|July 29
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Luke Weaver vs Emmet Sheehan
|July 30
|@ Dodgers
|W 9-0
|Graham Ashcraft vs Michael Grove
|July 31
|@ Cubs
|W 6-5
|Andrew Abbott vs Marcus Stroman
|August 1
|@ Cubs
|L 20-9
|Ben Lively vs Justin Steele
|August 2
|@ Cubs
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Drew Smyly
|August 3
|@ Cubs
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Jameson Taillon
|August 4
|Nationals
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Patrick Corbin
|August 5
|Nationals
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Trevor Williams
|August 6
|Nationals
|-
|Ben Lively vs Jake Irvin
|August 7
|Marlins
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Braxton Garrett
