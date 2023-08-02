At +1100 as of December 31, the Cincinnati Bengals aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Watch the Bengals this season on Fubo!

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1100

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati went 12-2-1 ATS last season.

Bengals games hit the over six out of 16 times last season.

Cincinnati totaled 360.5 yards per game on offense last season (eighth in ), and it surrendered 335.7 yards per game (16th) on defense.

The Bengals put up a 6-1 record at home and were 6-3 away last year.

As underdogs, Cincinnati picked up only one win (1-1) versus its 11-2 record when favored.

In the AFC North the Bengals were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 8-3.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow had 35 TD passes and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 68.3% of his throws for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game).

Also, Burrow rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Joe Mixon scored seven touchdowns and picked up 814 yards (58.1 per game).

Mixon also had 60 catches for 441 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase scored nine TDs, catching 87 balls for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game).

In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, hauling in 74 balls for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game).

In 15 games last year, Logan Wilson collected 2.5 sacks to go with 3.0 TFL, 123 tackles, and one interception.

Bet on Bengals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3500 2 September 17 Ravens - +2000 3 September 25 Rams - +8000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +10000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +20000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3500 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +1000 9 November 5 Bills - +900 10 November 12 Texans - +20000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +2000 12 November 26 Steelers - +6000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2800 14 December 10 Colts - +12500 15 December 17 Vikings - +4000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +6000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

Odds are current as of August 2 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.