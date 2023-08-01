Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .296 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, on August 1 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 38 walks while hitting .252.
- In 61.9% of his games this year (60 of 97), Stephenson has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (22.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 7.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Stephenson has had an RBI in 30 games this year (30.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (7.2%).
- He has scored in 39.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|50
|.245
|AVG
|.258
|.326
|OBP
|.342
|.365
|SLG
|.360
|9
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|19
|42/18
|K/BB
|59/20
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.09 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 111 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Steele (11-3 with a 2.87 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the lefty threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old's 2.87 ERA ranks fourth, 1.122 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.