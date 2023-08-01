Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Stuart Fairchild -- with a slugging percentage of .609 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on August 1 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is batting .236 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 walks.
- In 45.2% of his 62 games this season, Fairchild has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in four games this season (6.5%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Fairchild has driven home a run in 17 games this year (27.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 33.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 4.8%.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|33
|.197
|AVG
|.264
|.325
|OBP
|.346
|.333
|SLG
|.451
|5
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|15
|26/10
|K/BB
|26/10
|2
|SB
|6
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season. He is 11-3 with a 2.87 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.87), 16th in WHIP (1.122), and 37th in K/9 (8.2).
