Stuart Fairchild -- with a slugging percentage of .609 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on August 1 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

Fairchild is batting .236 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 walks.

In 45.2% of his 62 games this season, Fairchild has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in four games this season (6.5%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Fairchild has driven home a run in 17 games this year (27.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 33.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 4.8%.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 33 .197 AVG .264 .325 OBP .346 .333 SLG .451 5 XBH 12 2 HR 2 7 RBI 15 26/10 K/BB 26/10 2 SB 6

Cubs Pitching Rankings