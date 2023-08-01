Reds vs. Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 1
The Chicago Cubs (53-53) host the Cincinnati Reds (59-49) on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 8:05 PM ET.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (11-3) to the mound, while Ben Lively (4-6) will take the ball for the Reds.
Reds vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (11-3, 2.87 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (4-6, 3.76 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively
- Lively makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.76 ERA and 62 strikeouts over 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.76, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
- Lively is looking to pick up his third quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Lively enters this game with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- In two of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele
- The Cubs will hand the ball to Steele (11-3) for his 20th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.
- The 28-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with an ERA of 2.87, a 4.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.122.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Steele has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.
- The 28-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.87), 16th in WHIP (1.122), and 37th in K/9 (8.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Justin Steele vs. Reds
- The Reds rank sixth in MLB with 526 runs scored this season. They have a .252 batting average this campaign with 120 home runs (16th in the league).
- This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Reds in one game, and they have gone 10-for-20 with two doubles, a triple and five RBI over 3 2/3 innings.
