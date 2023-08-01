The Chicago Cubs (53-53) host the Cincinnati Reds (59-49) on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (11-3) to the mound, while Ben Lively (4-6) will take the ball for the Reds.

Reds vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (11-3, 2.87 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (4-6, 3.76 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively

Lively makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.76 ERA and 62 strikeouts over 67 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.76, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.

Lively is looking to pick up his third quality start of the season in this matchup.

Lively enters this game with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In two of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

The Cubs will hand the ball to Steele (11-3) for his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with an ERA of 2.87, a 4.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.122.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Steele has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

The 28-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.87), 16th in WHIP (1.122), and 37th in K/9 (8.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Justin Steele vs. Reds

The Reds rank sixth in MLB with 526 runs scored this season. They have a .252 batting average this campaign with 120 home runs (16th in the league).

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Reds in one game, and they have gone 10-for-20 with two doubles, a triple and five RBI over 3 2/3 innings.

