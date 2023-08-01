Nico Hoerner will lead the charge for the Chicago Cubs (53-53) on Tuesday, August 1, when they battle Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (59-49) at Wrigley Field at 8:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Reds have +140 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Reds vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (11-3, 2.87 ERA) vs Ben Lively - CIN (4-6, 3.76 ERA)

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 50 games this season and won 28 (56%) of those contests.

The Cubs have a record of 5-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

Chicago has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs were favored on the moneyline for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 77 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (49.4%) in those games.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win nine times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 6-3.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Spencer Steer 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+300) Joey Votto 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+225)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd

