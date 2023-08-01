The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds square off on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET. Cody Bellinger and Matt McLain have been on a tear as of late for their respective teams.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 120 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.

Cincinnati is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .414 this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 526 total runs this season.

The Reds have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Reds rank 24th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.62) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.415 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Ben Lively (4-6) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has two quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Lively has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Brewers L 3-0 Away Ben Lively Freddy Peralta 7/28/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Away Brandon Williamson Bobby Miller 7/29/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away Luke Weaver Emmet Sheehan 7/30/2023 Dodgers W 9-0 Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Grove 7/31/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Away Andrew Abbott Marcus Stroman 8/1/2023 Cubs - Away Ben Lively Justin Steele 8/2/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Williamson Drew Smyly 8/3/2023 Cubs - Away Luke Weaver Jameson Taillon 8/4/2023 Nationals - Home Graham Ashcraft Patrick Corbin 8/5/2023 Nationals - Home Andrew Abbott Trevor Williams 8/6/2023 Nationals - Home Ben Lively Jake Irvin

