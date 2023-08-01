How to Watch the Reds vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 1
The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds square off on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET. Cody Bellinger and Matt McLain have been on a tear as of late for their respective teams.
Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds' 120 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.
- Cincinnati is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .414 this season.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 526 total runs this season.
- The Reds have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Reds rank 24th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.62) in the majors this season.
- The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.415 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will send Ben Lively (4-6) to the mound for his 12th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- He has two quality starts in 11 chances this season.
- Lively has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 11 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/26/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-0
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Freddy Peralta
|7/28/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Bobby Miller
|7/29/2023
|Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/30/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-0
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Michael Grove
|7/31/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-5
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Marcus Stroman
|8/1/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Justin Steele
|8/2/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Drew Smyly
|8/3/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Jameson Taillon
|8/4/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Patrick Corbin
|8/5/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Trevor Williams
|8/6/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Jake Irvin
