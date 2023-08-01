Tuesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (53-53) and the Cincinnati Reds (59-49) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Cubs coming out on top. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on August 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (11-3) to the mound, while Ben Lively (4-6) will get the nod for the Reds.

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have come away with 38 wins in the 77 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Cincinnati has won nine of 22 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (526 total).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.62 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule