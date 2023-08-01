On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, the Indiana Fever (6-19) carry a four-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the Phoenix Mercury (6-18), who have lost three straight. The game tips off at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPN3 and AZFamily).

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Mercury matchup in this article.

Fever vs. Mercury Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3 and AZFamily
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fever Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Fever (-6) 159.5 -265 +215
BetMGM Fever (-5.5) 159.5 -250 +200
PointsBet Fever (-6.5) 159.5 -260 +190
Tipico Fever (-5.5) 160.5 -280 +210

Fever vs. Mercury Betting Trends

  • The Fever have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.
  • The Mercury have covered seven times in 23 matchups with a spread this year.
  • Phoenix has been an underdog by 5.5 points or more 10 times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
  • The Fever and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 24 times this season.
  • In the Mercury's 23 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.

