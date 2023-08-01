England will play China in Adelaide, Australia, in the last round of group-stage games at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on August 1 at 7:00 AM ET.

This matchup will be available on FOX US,Fox Sports 1.

How to Watch England vs. China

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX US,Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Adelaide, Australia
  • Venue: Coopers Stadium

England Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Haiti July 22 W 1-0 Home
Denmark July 28 W 1-0 Home
China August 1 - Away

England's Recent Performance

  • England picked up a victory in its last match 1-0 over Denmark on July 28. was outshot in the matchup, 11 to seven.
  • England was led by Lauren James, who netted her side's goal versus .
  • James' Women's World Cup statline through two appearances for England includes one goal.
  • Rachel Daly has no goals, but has one assist for England in Women's World Cup action.
  • In two Women's World Cup matchups, Georgia Stanway has one goal.

England's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Mary Earps #1
  • Lucy Bronze #2
  • Niamh Charles #3
  • Keira Walsh #4
  • Alex Greenwood #5
  • Millie Bright #6
  • Lauren James #7
  • Georgia Stanway #8
  • Rachel Daly #9
  • Ella Toone #10
  • Lauren Hemp #11
  • Jordan Nobbs #12
  • Hannah Hampton #13
  • Lotte Wubben-Moy #14
  • Esme Morgan #15
  • Jessica Carter #16
  • Laura Coombs #17
  • Chloe Kelly #18
  • Bethany England #19
  • Katie Zelem #20
  • Ellie Roebuck #21
  • Katie Robinson #22
  • Alessia Russo #23

China Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Denmark July 22 L 1-0 Away
Haiti July 28 W 1-0 Home
England August 1 - Home

China's Recent Performance

  • In its most recent action on July 28, China claimed a 1-0 victory over Haiti. China outshot Haiti nine to six.
  • Wang Shuang scored the lone goal for China on one shot.
  • In two Women's World Cup matches for China, Shuang has one goal (16th in the 2023 Women's World Cup).

China's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Zhu Yu #1
  • Mengwen Li #2
  • Jiaxing Dou #3
  • LinLin Wang #4
  • Wu Haiyan #5
  • Xin Zhang #6
  • Wang Shuang #7
  • Yao Wei #8
  • Mengyu Shen #9
  • Zhang Rui #10
  • Wang Shanshan #11
  • Xu Huan #12
  • Lina Yang #13
  • Lou Jiahui #14
  • Qiaozhu Chen #15
  • Lingwei Yao #16
  • Wu Cheng Shu #17
  • Jiali Tang #18
  • Linyan Zhang #19
  • Yuyi Xiao #20
  • Gu Yasha #21
  • Hongyan Pan #22
  • Chen Gao #23

