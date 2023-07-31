Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .296 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on July 31 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is batting .252 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 38 walks.
- Stephenson has gotten a hit in 60 of 97 games this year (61.9%), with more than one hit on 22 occasions (22.7%).
- He has homered in 7.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Stephenson has driven in a run in 30 games this season (30.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (7.2%).
- He has scored in 38 games this season (39.2%), including seven multi-run games (7.2%).
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|50
|.245
|AVG
|.258
|.326
|OBP
|.342
|.365
|SLG
|.360
|9
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|19
|42/18
|K/BB
|59/20
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 111 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs are sending Stroman (10-7) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.51 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.51), 28th in WHIP (1.202), and 47th in K/9 (7.8) among pitchers who qualify.
