On Monday, Spencer Steer (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.356), slugging percentage (.455) and total hits (103) this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.

Steer has picked up a hit in 65 of 102 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.

He has gone deep in 14.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has had at least one RBI in 39.2% of his games this year (40 of 102), with more than one RBI 15 times (14.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 43.1% of his games this year (44 of 102), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 52 .289 AVG .258 .382 OBP .333 .461 SLG .449 16 XBH 21 7 HR 8 29 RBI 29 37/24 K/BB 49/20 7 SB 2

