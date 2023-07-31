Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Cubs on July 31, 2023
Nico Hoerner and Spencer Steer are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds meet at Wrigley Field on Monday (first pitch at 8:05 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Reds vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 103 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a .272/.356/.455 slash line on the season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 30
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 25
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jake Fraley Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Fraley Stats
- Jake Fraley has collected 75 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 18 stolen bases.
- He has a .269/.351/.480 slash line on the year.
Fraley Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 30
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 29
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, Jake Fraley or other Reds players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Marcus Stroman Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Stroman Stats
- Marcus Stroman (10-7) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 23rd start of the season.
- He has 15 quality starts in 22 chances this season.
- Stroman has started 22 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.
- He has made 22 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 32-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 21st, 1.202 WHIP ranks 28th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 47th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Stroman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at White Sox
|Jul. 26
|3.1
|9
|7
|7
|4
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 20
|3.2
|7
|5
|4
|4
|4
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 15
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|at Brewers
|Jul. 6
|5.0
|4
|4
|4
|6
|4
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 1
|5.2
|5
|5
|5
|7
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Andrew Abbott's player props with BetMGM.
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 18 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 27 walks and 57 RBI (113 total hits). He's also stolen 23 bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.330/.390 so far this year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 26
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 88 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He has a slash line of .314/.366/.536 so far this season.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 28
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 27
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.