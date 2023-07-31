In the series opener on Monday, July 31, Marcus Stroman will take the hill for the Chicago Cubs (53-52) as they square off against the Cincinnati Reds (58-49), who will counter with Andrew Abbott. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+100). The matchup's total has been listed at 8 runs.

Reds vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (10-7, 3.51 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (6-2, 1.90 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Cubs game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (+100) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Spencer Steer hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 28 out of the 49 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have a 22-15 record (winning 59.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs went 2-1 over the three games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Reds have been victorious in 37, or 48.7%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 30 times in 65 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+160) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+150) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+160) Joey Votto 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Will Benson 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +150 - 2nd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.