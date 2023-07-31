Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs will square off against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on Monday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 120 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Fueled by 326 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 12th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 520.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Reds rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.62) in the majors this season.

The Reds rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.415 WHIP this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Abbott (6-2) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Abbott will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Brewers W 4-3 Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/26/2023 Brewers L 3-0 Away Ben Lively Freddy Peralta 7/28/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Away Brandon Williamson Bobby Miller 7/29/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away Luke Weaver Emmet Sheehan 7/30/2023 Dodgers W 9-0 Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Grove 7/31/2023 Cubs - Away Andrew Abbott Marcus Stroman 8/1/2023 Cubs - Away Ben Lively Justin Steele 8/2/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Williamson Drew Smyly 8/3/2023 Cubs - Away Luke Weaver Jameson Taillon 8/4/2023 Nationals - Home Graham Ashcraft Patrick Corbin 8/5/2023 Nationals - Home Andrew Abbott Trevor Williams

