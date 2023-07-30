Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .296 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Michael Grove on the hill, on July 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Dodgers.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .255 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 37 walks.

Stephenson has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 96 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.9% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Stephenson has had at least one RBI in 31.3% of his games this season (30 of 96), with more than one RBI seven times (7.3%).

In 39.6% of his games this season (38 of 96), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 49 .245 AVG .264 .326 OBP .345 .365 SLG .368 9 XBH 13 5 HR 2 18 RBI 19 42/18 K/BB 57/19 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings