Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Dodgers on July 30, 2023
Player prop bet options for Freddie Freeman, Spencer Steer and others are listed when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Reds vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 20 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 57 RBI (103 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.361/.461 on the year.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 25
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Michael Grove Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Grove Stats
- The Dodgers will send Michael Grove (2-2) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- Grove has not earned a quality start in 10 starts this season.
- In 10 starts this season, Grove has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 4.3 innings per appearance.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.
Grove Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 24
|4.2
|8
|2
|2
|6
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 18
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|4
|2
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 8
|6.0
|6
|4
|4
|6
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 3
|4.0
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|at Rockies
|Jun. 28
|5.0
|8
|4
|4
|3
|2
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 35 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 51 walks and 73 RBI (135 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.
- He's slashing .328/.409/.577 on the season.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has put up 107 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashed .277/.383/.560 on the year.
- Betts has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .200 with three doubles, nine walks and three RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 26
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
