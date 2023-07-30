On Sunday, July 30 at 4:10 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers (59-44) host the Cincinnati Reds (57-49) at Dodger Stadium in the rubber game of the series. Michael Grove will get the call for the Dodgers, while Graham Ashcraft will take the hill for the Reds.

The Dodgers are listed as -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+145). The game's over/under is set at 10 runs.

Reds vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Grove - LAD (2-2, 6.19 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (5-7, 5.64 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Reds and Dodgers game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Reds (+145) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $24.50 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Spencer Steer hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Reds vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 86 times this season and won 50, or 58.1%, of those games.

The Dodgers have gone 16-14 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (53.3% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and finished 3-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 75 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (48%) in those games.

The Reds have a mark of 7-11 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Reds vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Joey Votto 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+130) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +175 - 2nd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.