How to Watch the Reds vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 30
Mookie Betts and Spencer Steer will be among the stars on display when the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.
Reds vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit 117 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- Cincinnati is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .412 this season.
- The Reds rank 15th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
- Cincinnati has scored 511 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .330.
- The Reds rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.
- Cincinnati has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.423 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft (5-7) for his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.
- Ashcraft will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/24/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Colin Rea
|7/25/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-3
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Corbin Burnes
|7/26/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-0
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Freddy Peralta
|7/28/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Bobby Miller
|7/29/2023
|Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Michael Grove
|7/31/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Marcus Stroman
|8/1/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Justin Steele
|8/2/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|-
|8/3/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Jameson Taillon
|8/4/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Patrick Corbin
