Mookie Betts and Spencer Steer will be among the stars on display when the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Reds vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 117 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Cincinnati is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

The Reds rank 15th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored 511 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .330.

The Reds rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a 1.423 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft (5-7) for his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Ashcraft will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 7/25/2023 Brewers W 4-3 Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/26/2023 Brewers L 3-0 Away Ben Lively Freddy Peralta 7/28/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Away Brandon Williamson Bobby Miller 7/29/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away Luke Weaver Emmet Sheehan 7/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Grove 7/31/2023 Cubs - Away Andrew Abbott Marcus Stroman 8/1/2023 Cubs - Away Ben Lively Justin Steele 8/2/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Williamson - 8/3/2023 Cubs - Away Luke Weaver Jameson Taillon 8/4/2023 Nationals - Home Graham Ashcraft Patrick Corbin

