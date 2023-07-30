Sunday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (59-44) against the Cincinnati Reds (57-49) at Dodger Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Dodgers. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on July 30.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Michael Grove (2-2, 6.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Graham Ashcraft (5-7, 5.64 ERA).

Reds vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have been victorious in 36, or 48%, of the 75 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a mark of 7-11 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (511 total, 4.8 per game).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

