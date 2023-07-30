The Cincinnati Reds, including Joey Votto (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is batting .184 with three doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks.

In 38.7% of his games this season (12 of 31), Votto has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (19.4%) he recorded at least two.

In 22.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

Votto has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (35.5%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (19.4%).

In nine games this season (29.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 13 .127 AVG .250 .294 OBP .321 .364 SLG .542 5 XBH 6 4 HR 4 10 RBI 12 17/9 K/BB 16/5 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings