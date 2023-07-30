The Indiana Fever (6-18) hope to stop a four-game home losing skid when hosting the Seattle Storm (4-19) on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Fever vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN3, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Fever vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 88 Fever 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-11.6) Computer Predicted Total: 164.9

Fever vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Indiana has beaten the spread 13 times in 23 games.

This year, 12 of Indiana's 23 games have hit the over.

Fever Performance Insights

The Fever's offense, which ranks seventh in the league with 81.4 points per game, has played better than their second-worst defense (85.7 points allowed per game).

Indiana is grabbing 34.8 rebounds per game this year (fifth-ranked in WNBA), and it has ceded just 32.7 rebounds per game (second-best).

The Fever rank seventh in the WNBA at 13.6 turnovers per contest, but they are forcing 12.5 turnovers per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

The Fever are averaging 6.4 threes per game (second-worst in WNBA), and they have a 32.5% three-point percentage (eighth-ranked).

It's been a tough stretch for the Fever in terms of threes allowed, as they are surrendering 8.2 threes per game (third-worst in WNBA) and are allowing a 36.3% three-point percentage to opposing teams (third-worst).

Indiana is attempting 49.6 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 71.5% of the shots it has taken (and 79.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 19.8 treys per contest, which are 28.5% of its shots (and 20.9% of the team's buckets).

