As of December 31, the Cincinnati Bengals' odds of winning the Super Bowl (+900) make them fourth-best in the NFL.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati covered 12 times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bengals games.

Cincinnati averaged 360.5 yards per game on offense last year (eighth in ), and it allowed 335.7 yards per game (16th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Bengals put up a 6-1 record at home and were 6-3 away last season.

When underdogs, Cincinnati had only one victory (1-1) versus its 11-2 record when favored.

The Bengals were 3-3 in the AFC North and 8-3 in the AFC overall.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow passed for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), completing 68.3% of his throws, with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year.

In addition, Burrow rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Joe Mixon scored seven touchdowns and picked up 814 yards (58.1 per game).

In the passing game, Mixon scored two touchdowns, with 60 catches for 441 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase scored nine TDs, hauling in 87 balls for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game).

Tee Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 16 games.

In 15 games last year, Logan Wilson amassed 2.5 sacks to go with 3.0 TFL, 123 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3500 2 September 17 Ravens - +2000 3 September 25 Rams - +6600 4 October 1 @ Titans - +6600 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +20000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +900 9 November 5 Bills - +800 10 November 12 Texans - +15000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +2000 12 November 26 Steelers - +5000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2500 14 December 10 Colts - +10000 15 December 17 Vikings - +4000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +5000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

