The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson and his .655 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is hitting .278 with seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 26 walks.

In 28 of 55 games this season (50.9%) Benson has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (16.4%).

In 12.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Benson has had at least one RBI in 21.8% of his games this year (12 of 55), with more than one RBI six times (10.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38.2% of his games this season (21 of 55), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.3%) he has scored more than once.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .227 AVG .329 .341 OBP .427 .467 SLG .566 8 XBH 10 5 HR 2 11 RBI 8 32/13 K/BB 19/13 6 SB 4

Dodgers Pitching Rankings