The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer (.410 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Dodgers.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.362), slugging percentage (.463) and total hits (102) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.

Steer has picked up a hit in 64 of 100 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.

In 15 games this year, he has gone deep (15.0%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 38 games this season (38.0%), Steer has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (15.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 44 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 50 .289 AVG .265 .382 OBP .343 .461 SLG .466 16 XBH 21 7 HR 8 29 RBI 27 37/24 K/BB 46/20 7 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings