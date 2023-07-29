Freddie Freeman will lead the charge for the Los Angeles Dodgers (58-44) on Saturday, July 29, when they square off against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (57-48) at Dodger Stadium at 9:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers have been listed as -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+150). The over/under for the contest is set at 10 runs.

Reds vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan - LAD (3-1, 6.75 ERA) vs Luke Weaver - CIN (2-2, 7.20 ERA)

Reds vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 85 times this season and won 49, or 57.6%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 13-13 record (winning 50% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and finished 3-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Reds have come away with 36 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win six times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Reds vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonathan India 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Joey Votto 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+160) Luke Maile 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+290) Will Benson 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +200 - 2nd

