Freddie Freeman and Will Benson will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds take the field at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, at 9:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 117 home runs.

Fueled by 316 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 12th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds' .252 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored 509 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Reds have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Reds rank 23rd with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.69 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Reds pitchers have a 1.430 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will hand the ball to Luke Weaver (2-2) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Weaver has started 17 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-3 Home Luke Weaver José Ruiz 7/24/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 7/25/2023 Brewers W 4-3 Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/26/2023 Brewers L 3-0 Away Ben Lively Freddy Peralta 7/28/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Away Brandon Williamson Bobby Miller 7/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Luke Weaver Emmet Sheehan 7/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Grove 7/31/2023 Cubs - Away Andrew Abbott Marcus Stroman 8/1/2023 Cubs - Away Ben Lively Justin Steele 8/2/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Williamson - 8/3/2023 Cubs - Away Luke Weaver Jameson Taillon

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.