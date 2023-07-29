Saturday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (58-44) against the Cincinnati Reds (57-48) at Dodger Stadium is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Dodgers. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET on July 29.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 6.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Luke Weaver (2-2, 7.20 ERA).

Reds vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Reds vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have come away with 36 wins in the 74 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Cincinnati has won three of 10 games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 8 in MLB, scoring 4.8 runs per game (509 total runs).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.69 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Reds Schedule