You can find player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez, Spencer Torkelson and others on the Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers ahead of their matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Johnny Cueto Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Cueto Stats

The Marlins' Johnny Cueto will make his third start of the season.

Cueto Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Jul. 22 6.0 2 1 1 8 1 at Orioles Jul. 16 3.0 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Twins Apr. 3 1.0 3 4 4 0 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 24 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 30 walks and 51 RBI (144 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .380/.428/.478 on the season.

Arraez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with four doubles, a triple, a walk and five RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 28 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Rays Jul. 26 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Rays Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 23 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 1 5 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 19 doubles, 24 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI (88 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .240/.332/.488 slash line so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Rays Jul. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has collected 90 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .232/.311/.412 slash line on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 24 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 86 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 16 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .225/.263/.332 so far this year.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 28 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 25 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

