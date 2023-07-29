Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Saturday, Luke Maile and the Cincinnati Reds square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Emmet Sheehan, with the first pitch at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 25 against the Brewers) he went 0-for-3.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Dodgers Player Props
|Reds vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Reds vs Dodgers
|Reds vs Dodgers Odds
|Reds vs Dodgers Prediction
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile has seven doubles, four home runs and seven walks while batting .238.
- Maile has had a hit in 18 of 41 games this season (43.9%), including multiple hits six times (14.6%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (9.8%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In seven games this season (17.1%), Maile has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (12.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (24.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|18
|.219
|AVG
|.268
|.265
|OBP
|.333
|.328
|SLG
|.561
|3
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|21/3
|K/BB
|9/4
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 114 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Sheehan (3-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.75, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .243 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.