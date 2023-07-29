Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Votto, with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, July 29 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto has three doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks while batting .188.
- Votto has picked up a hit in 12 of 30 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- Looking at the 30 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (23.3%), and in 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Votto has picked up an RBI in 36.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in nine of 30 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|12
|.127
|AVG
|.261
|.294
|OBP
|.306
|.364
|SLG
|.565
|5
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|12
|17/9
|K/BB
|16/3
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- The Dodgers give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sheehan (3-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 23-year-old has a 6.75 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .243 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.