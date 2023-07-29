Joey Votto, with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, July 29 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto has three doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks while batting .188.

Votto has picked up a hit in 12 of 30 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

Looking at the 30 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (23.3%), and in 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

Votto has picked up an RBI in 36.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in nine of 30 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 12 .127 AVG .261 .294 OBP .306 .364 SLG .565 5 XBH 6 4 HR 4 10 RBI 12 17/9 K/BB 16/3 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings