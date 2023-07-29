Jake Fraley -- with an on-base percentage of .243 in his past 10 games, 105 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, on July 29 at 9:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is hitting .264 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 32 walks.

Fraley has gotten at least one hit in 62.4% of his games this season (53 of 85), with multiple hits 18 times (21.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 44.7% of his games this season, Fraley has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (18.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 32.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 39 .265 AVG .262 .323 OBP .377 .503 SLG .443 18 XBH 10 9 HR 6 31 RBI 30 31/10 K/BB 23/22 7 SB 10

Dodgers Pitching Rankings