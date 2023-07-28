The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Brewers.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 26 walks while hitting .285.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

In 51 of 81 games this year (63.0%) Friedl has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (32.1%).

Looking at the 81 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (8.6%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.9% of his games this year, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 35.8% of his games this season (29 of 81), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.9%) he has scored more than once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .269 AVG .301 .335 OBP .371 .469 SLG .399 16 XBH 10 5 HR 2 22 RBI 11 34/13 K/BB 25/13 7 SB 9

