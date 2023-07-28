Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Friday, Spencer Steer (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 100 hits and an OBP of .360, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .455.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.
- Steer has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- He has homered in 14.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 99), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has an RBI in 37 of 99 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 43.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.1%).
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.289
|AVG
|.259
|.382
|OBP
|.340
|.461
|SLG
|.449
|16
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|7
|29
|RBI
|26
|37/24
|K/BB
|44/20
|7
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- The Dodgers allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (112 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Miller (6-1) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 4.28 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.28, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
