Freddie Freeman and Jonathan India will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 115 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Fueled by 311 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 13th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds rank 15th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 503 total runs this season.

The Reds have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Reds rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.69) in the majors this season.

The Reds rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.425 WHIP this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will hand the ball to Brandon Williamson (2-2) for his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Williamson has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-2 Home Brandon Williamson Brandon Pfaadt 7/23/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-3 Home Luke Weaver José Ruiz 7/24/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 7/25/2023 Brewers W 4-3 Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/26/2023 Brewers L 3-0 Away Ben Lively Freddy Peralta 7/28/2023 Dodgers - Away Brandon Williamson Bobby Miller 7/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Luke Weaver Emmet Sheehan 7/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Grove 7/31/2023 Cubs - Away Andrew Abbott Marcus Stroman 8/1/2023 Cubs - Away Ben Lively Justin Steele 8/2/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Williamson -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.