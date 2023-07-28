Will Benson and the Cincinnati Reds take the field on Friday at Dodger Stadium against Bobby Miller, who will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Reds have +185 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Reds vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -225 +185 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 3-3.

When it comes to the total, the Reds and their opponents are 2-8-0 in their previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games. Cincinnati and its opponent have finished below the over/under for five straight games, with the average total established by bookmakers during that span being 9.6.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have come away with 35 wins in the 73 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has been at least a +185 moneyline underdog five times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 35.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 55 of its 103 games with a total.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-26 28-22 22-23 34-25 37-36 19-12

