A quarterfinal is up next for Nao Hibino in the Livesport Prague Open 2021, and she will play Tereza Martincova. Hibino is +1400 to win at Tennis Club Sparta Praha.

Hibino at the 2023 Livesport Prague Open 2021

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 6

July 28 - August 6 Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Tennis Club Sparta Praha Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Court Surface: Hard

Hibino's Next Match

On Friday, August 4 at 6:15 AM ET, Hibino will play Martincova in the quarterfinals, after beating Viktoria Kuzmova 6-1, 7-5 in the previous round.

Hibino Stats

Hibino beat No. 117-ranked Kuzmova 6-1, 7-5 on Wednesday to advance to the .

Hibino is 23-17 over the past 12 months, with no tournament wins.

Hibino is 17-12 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Hibino, over the past year, has played 40 matches across all court types, and 21.2 games per match.

In her 29 matches on hard courts over the past year, Hibino has played 21.5 games per match.

Hibino, over the past year, has won 63.7% of her service games and 37.0% of her return games.

On hard courts, Hibino, over the past 12 months, has claimed 63.3% of her service games and 36.6% of her return games.

