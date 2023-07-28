Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Joey Votto (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Brewers.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto has three doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks while hitting .196.
- Votto has had a hit in 12 of 29 games this year (41.4%), including multiple hits six times (20.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 24.1% of his games in 2023, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Votto has had an RBI in 11 games this year (37.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (20.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In nine games this year (31.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|11
|.127
|AVG
|.286
|.294
|OBP
|.333
|.364
|SLG
|.619
|5
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|12
|17/9
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 112 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 4.28 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.28, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.