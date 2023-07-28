A semifinal is next up for Jaqueline Adina Cristian in the Livesport Prague Open 2021, and she will face Nao Hibino. Cristian's odds to win it all at Tennis Club Sparta Praha are +400, third-best in the field.

Cristian at the 2023 Livesport Prague Open 2021

Next Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 6

July 28 - August 6 Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Tennis Club Sparta Praha Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Court Surface: Hard

Cristian's Next Match

In the semifinals on Saturday, August 5 (at 5:00 AM ET), Cristian will meet Hibino, after getting past Kateryna Baindl 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 in the previous round.

Cristian Stats

In the quarterfinals, Cristian was victorious 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 versus Baindl on Friday.

Cristian has not won any of her 14 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 6-13.

Cristian is 4-8 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Cristian, over the past 12 months, has played 19 matches across all court surfaces, and 21.1 games per match.

On hard courts, Cristian has played 12 matches over the past 12 months, and 20.2 games per match.

Over the past year, Cristian has won 51.5% of her service games, and she has won 29.3% of her return games.

Cristian has won 26.6% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has claimed 47.3% of her service games during that timeframe.

