Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Friday, Jake Fraley (.528 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is hitting .264 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 32 walks.
- Fraley has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 84 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.4% of those games.
- In 13 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.5%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Fraley has driven in a run in 37 games this season (44.0%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (17.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 84 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|38
|.265
|AVG
|.263
|.323
|OBP
|.380
|.503
|SLG
|.424
|18
|XBH
|9
|9
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|28
|31/10
|K/BB
|22/22
|7
|SB
|10
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 112 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Miller (6-1 with a 4.28 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.28 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.