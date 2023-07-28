At the moment the Cincinnati Bengals have the fourth-best odds in the league to win the Super Bowl, listed at +900.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati compiled a 12-2-1 ATS record last year.

A total of six Bengals games last season went over the point total.

Cincinnati put up 360.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it eighth in the . On the other side of the ball, it ranked 16th, allowing 335.7 yards per contest.

At home last season, the Bengals were 6-1. On the road, they were 6-3.

As underdogs, Cincinnati picked up just one victory (1-1) versus its 11-2 record when favored.

The Bengals were 3-3 in the AFC North and 8-3 in the AFC overall.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow had 35 TD passes and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 68.3% of his throws for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game).

On the ground, Burrow scored five touchdowns and accumulated 257 yards.

In 14 games, Joe Mixon rushed for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven TDs.

Mixon also had 60 catches for 441 yards and two TDs.

Ja'Marr Chase had 87 catches for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, hauling in 74 balls for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Logan Wilson recorded 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one interception in 15 games last year.

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns - +3500 2 September 17 Ravens - +2000 3 September 25 Rams - +6600 4 October 1 @ Titans - +6600 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +20000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +900 9 November 5 Bills - +800 10 November 12 Texans - +15000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +2000 12 November 26 Steelers - +5000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2500 14 December 10 Colts - +10000 15 December 17 Vikings - +4000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +5000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

