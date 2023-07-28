After exiting in the round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open in his most recent tournament (knocked out by Juncheng Shang), Ben Shelton will open the Citi Open against Shang (in the round of 32). Shelton currently is +2800 to win it all at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center.

Shelton at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Shelton's Next Match

Shelton will play Shang in the round of 32 of the Citi Open on Tuesday, August 1 at 12:05 PM ET.

Shelton has current moneyline odds of -155 to win his next match versus Shang. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Shelton Stats

Shelton lost his last match, 4-6, 4-6 against Shang in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 25, 2023.

Shelton has not won any of his 20 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 12-20.

Shelton is 8-10 on hard courts over the past year.

Through 32 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Shelton has played 29.8 games per match. He won 48.4% of them.

On hard courts, Shelton has played 18 matches over the past year, and 30.1 games per match.

Over the past year, Shelton has won 82.1% of his service games, and he has won 15.4% of his return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Shelton has won 85.2% of his games on serve and 14.8% on return.

