In the second round of Group D matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, England (coming off a 1-0 win over Haiti) meets Denmark (off a 1-0 win against China) at 4:30 AM ET on Friday, July 28.

In this group-stage game, England is -194 to win and Denmark is +611, with the draw at +288. The over/under for this match is 2.5 goals, with the over at +117 and the under at -152.

England vs. Denmark World Cup Betting Insights

The two teams combine to score two goals per game, 0.5 fewer than this match's over/under.

These two teams together surrender zero goals per game, 2.5 fewer than this match's total.

England has been a moneyline favorite just one other time so far this tournament, and won.

England has played as a moneyline favorite of -194 or shorter in just one game this tournament, which they won.

Denmark is an underdog for the first time this tournament.

Denmark has not entered a game this tournament with longer moneyline odds than +611.

England World Cup Stats

In one match for England in Women's World Cup, Georgia Stanway has netted one goal without an assist.

Denmark World Cup Stats

Pernille Harder has no goals but does have one assist for Denmark in Women's World Cup (one game).

In one Women's World Cup match, Amalie Vangsgaard has netted one goal.

England vs. Denmark Recent Performance

England went 9-3-0 in 2022 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +29. This year, its record is 4-1-1 versus fellow World Cup squads (+4 goal differential).

England earned a win on July 22 against Haiti by a final score of 1-0. The victorious England took 13 more shots in the matchup, 19 to six.

Stanway picked up her side's lone goal to lead the team against .

Denmark went 2-0-7 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -12. This year, its record is 4-0-2 against fellow World Cup squads (+2 goal differential).

On July 22 in its last game, Denmark bested China 1-0. Denmark outshot China 11 to eight.

Vangsgaard netted the only goal for Denmark on one shot.

England Roster

Name Age Number Club Mary Earps 30 1 Manchester United WFC (England) Lucy Bronze 31 2 FC Barcelona (Spain) Niamh Charles 24 3 Chelsea FC (England) Keira Walsh 26 4 FC Barcelona (Spain) Alex Greenwood 29 5 Manchester City WFC (England) Millie Bright 29 6 Chelsea FC (England) Lauren James 21 7 Chelsea FC (England) Georgia Stanway 24 8 Bayern Munich (Germany) Rachel Daly 31 9 Aston Villa WFC (England) Ella Toone 23 10 Manchester United WFC (England) Lauren Hemp 22 11 Manchester City WFC (England) Jordan Nobbs 30 12 Aston Villa WFC (England) Hannah Hampton 22 13 Aston Villa WFC (England) Lotte Wubben-Moy 24 14 Arsenal WFC (England) Esme Morgan 22 15 Manchester City WFC (England) Jessica Carter 25 16 Chelsea FC (England) Laura Coombs 32 17 Manchester City WFC (England) Chloe Kelly 25 18 Manchester City WFC (England) Bethany England 29 19 Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England) Katie Zelem 27 20 Manchester United WFC (England) Ellie Roebuck 23 21 Manchester City WFC (England) Katie Robinson 20 22 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Alessia Russo 24 23 Manchester United WFC (England)

Denmark Roster

Name Age Number Club Lene Christensen 23 1 Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway) Josefine Hasbo 21 2 Harvard University (United States) Stine Ballisager Pedersen 29 3 Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway) Rikke Sevecke 27 4 - Simone Boye Sorensen 31 5 Hammarby IF (Sweden) Karen Holmgaard 24 6 Everton FC (England) Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen 34 7 Reading FC Women (England) Emma Snerle 22 8 West Ham United FC Women (England) Amalie Vangsgaard 26 9 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Pernille Harder 30 10 Bayern Munich (Germany) Katrine Veje 32 11 Everton FC (England) Kathrine Kuhl 20 12 Arsenal WFC (England) Sara Gedsted Thrige Andersen 27 13 - Nicoline Sorensen 25 14 Everton FC (England) Frederikke Thogersen 28 15 Inter Milano (Italy) Kathrine Larsen 30 16 Broendby IF (Denmark) Rikke Madsen 25 17 North Carolina Courage (United States) Luna Gewitz 29 18 - Janni Thomsen 23 19 Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway) Signe Bruun 25 20 - Mille Gejl Jensen 23 21 North Carolina Courage (United States) Maja Bay Ostergaard 25 22 FC Thy - Thistedq (Denmark) Sofie Svava 22 23 Real Madrid (Spain)

