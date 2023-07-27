Thursday's MLB slate features a slew of interesting pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the bout between the Cubs and the Cardinals, who will be sending Justin Steele and Miles Mikolas to the hill, respectively.

Read on to find the probable pitchers for every game on the schedule for July 27.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Angels at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (8-5) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will give the start to Michael Lorenzen (5-6) when the clubs play Thursday.

LAA: Ohtani DET: Lorenzen 19 (111.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (100.2 IP) 3.79 ERA 3.49 11.9 K/9 6.8

Vegas Odds for Angels at Tigers

LAA Odds to Win: -145

-145 DET Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Angels at Tigers

Angels at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (5-7) to the bump as they face the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Matt Manning (3-1) when the teams play Thursday.

LAA: Sandoval DET: Manning 17 (93 IP) Games/IP 7 (36.2 IP) 4.26 ERA 2.95 7.5 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Angels at Tigers

LAA Odds to Win: -115

-115 DET Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Angels at Tigers

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Nationals at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Josiah Gray (7-8) to the mound as they face the Mets, who will look to Kodai Senga (7-5) for the matchup between the teams on Thursday.

WSH: Gray NYM: Senga 20 (112.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (99 IP) 3.45 ERA 3.27 7.9 K/9 11.4

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -200

-200 WSH Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Nationals at Mets

Cubs at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Steele (10-3) to the mound as they take on the Cardinals, who will hand the ball to Mikolas (6-5) when the teams meet Thursday.

CHC: Steele STL: Mikolas 18 (103.2 IP) Games/IP 22 (126.2 IP) 2.95 ERA 4.33 8.3 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -110

-110 CHC Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Cubs at Cardinals

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Guardians at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (6-2) to the mound as they play the White Sox, who will give the start to Dylan Cease (4-3) when the clubs play Thursday.

CLE: Bibee CHW: Cease 15 (83 IP) Games/IP 21 (113.2 IP) 3.04 ERA 4.04 9.2 K/9 10.9

Vegas Odds for Guardians at White Sox

CHW Odds to Win: -115

-115 CLE Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Guardians at White Sox

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.