TJ Friedl, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, July 26 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Friedl has 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 26 walks while batting .282.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 76th in the league in slugging.

Friedl has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

Looking at the 80 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (8.8%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.3% of his games this year, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season (36.3%), including eight multi-run games (10.0%).

Home Away 41 GP 37 .269 AVG .295 .335 OBP .368 .469 SLG .388 16 XBH 9 5 HR 2 22 RBI 11 34/13 K/BB 24/13 7 SB 9

