Christian Yelich and Will Benson will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds meet at American Family Field on Wednesday, at 2:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 115 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 309 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 12th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 503.

The Reds have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Reds rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.70 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.426 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will hand the ball to Ben Lively (4-5) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In 10 starts this season, Lively has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of five innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Diamondbacks W 9-6 Home Ben Lively Tommy Henry 7/22/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-2 Home Brandon Williamson Brandon Pfaadt 7/23/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-3 Home Luke Weaver José Ruiz 7/24/2023 Brewers L 3-2 Away Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 7/25/2023 Brewers W 4-3 Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/26/2023 Brewers - Away Ben Lively Freddy Peralta 7/28/2023 Dodgers - Away Brandon Williamson Bobby Miller 7/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Luke Weaver Emmet Sheehan 7/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Grove 7/31/2023 Cubs - Away Andrew Abbott Marcus Stroman 8/1/2023 Cubs - Away Ben Lively Justin Steele

