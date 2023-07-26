Reds vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 26
Wednesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (56-46) and Cincinnati Reds (56-47) going head to head at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on July 26.
The Brewers will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (6-8, 4.63 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Ben Lively (4-5, 3.88 ERA).
Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-2.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its foes are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 contests.
- The Reds have been underdogs in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (48.6%) in those contests.
- This season, Cincinnati has been victorious 21 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Cincinnati scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (503 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Reds have pitched to a 4.70 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 21
|Diamondbacks
|W 9-6
|Ben Lively vs Tommy Henry
|July 22
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-2
|Brandon Williamson vs Brandon Pfaadt
|July 23
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-3
|Luke Weaver vs José Ruiz
|July 24
|@ Brewers
|L 3-2
|Graham Ashcraft vs Colin Rea
|July 25
|@ Brewers
|W 4-3
|Andrew Abbott vs Corbin Burnes
|July 26
|@ Brewers
|-
|Ben Lively vs Freddy Peralta
|July 28
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Bobby Miller
|July 29
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Emmet Sheehan
|July 30
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Michael Grove
|July 31
|@ Cubs
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Marcus Stroman
|August 1
|@ Cubs
|-
|Ben Lively vs Justin Steele
