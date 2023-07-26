Wednesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (56-46) and Cincinnati Reds (56-47) going head to head at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on July 26.

The Brewers will give the ball to Freddy Peralta (6-8, 4.63 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Ben Lively (4-5, 3.88 ERA).

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its foes are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 contests.

The Reds have been underdogs in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (48.6%) in those contests.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious 21 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (503 total, 4.9 per game).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.70 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Reds Schedule