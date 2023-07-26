Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (batting .263 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI), take on starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Brewers.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India is hitting .251 with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 39 walks.
- India has gotten a hit in 69 of 101 games this season (68.3%), with more than one hit on 22 occasions (21.8%).
- Looking at the 101 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (11.9%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33 games this season (32.7%), India has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 53 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|48
|.284
|AVG
|.219
|.375
|OBP
|.299
|.453
|SLG
|.367
|20
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|25
|41/22
|K/BB
|47/17
|7
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (124 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Peralta (6-8) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.63 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.63), 37th in WHIP (1.272), and 12th in K/9 (10.3) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.