The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (batting .263 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI), take on starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Brewers.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India is hitting .251 with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 39 walks.

India has gotten a hit in 69 of 101 games this season (68.3%), with more than one hit on 22 occasions (21.8%).

Looking at the 101 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (11.9%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 33 games this season (32.7%), India has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 53 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 48 .284 AVG .219 .375 OBP .299 .453 SLG .367 20 XBH 13 6 HR 8 27 RBI 25 41/22 K/BB 47/17 7 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings