The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.172 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Brewers.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .255 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 37 walks.

Stephenson has recorded a hit in 58 of 93 games this season (62.4%), including 22 multi-hit games (23.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.5% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 32.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.5% of his games.

In 38 of 93 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 46 .245 AVG .263 .326 OBP .347 .365 SLG .371 9 XBH 13 5 HR 2 18 RBI 19 42/18 K/BB 56/19 0 SB 0

