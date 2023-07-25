TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, TJ Friedl (.189 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 165 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 26 walks while batting .286.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.
- In 63.3% of his 79 games this season, Friedl has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Friedl has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (26.6%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (7.6%).
- In 35.4% of his games this season (28 of 79), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.1%) he has scored more than once.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|36
|.269
|AVG
|.304
|.335
|OBP
|.373
|.469
|SLG
|.400
|16
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|11
|34/13
|K/BB
|24/13
|7
|SB
|9
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Burnes (9-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went eight scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.49), 10th in WHIP (1.063), and 25th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
